Deadpool Creator on Deadpool 3: “It Will Totally Happen!!! Soon!”

If Rob Liefeld gets his way, Deadpool 3 is a guaranteed movie from Marvel Studios. Not just that, but it’d happen sooner rather than later. The comic writer and artist took to Twitter earlier today from an impromptu Q&A session with fans and responded to one die-hard fan seemingly promising a Deadpool threequel.”It will totally happen!!!” Liefeld tweeted. “Soon!”

The future of the Ryan Reynolds-starring franchise has been in flux since The Walt Disney Company purchased Fox, allowing the live-action film and television rights to all X-Men characters to revert back to Marvel Studios. Though both Disney chief Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have both said they’d entertain R-rated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has yet to be seen how — or when — an adult-oriented film will be implemented.

This isn’t the first time Liefeld has expressed his strong opinion on the matter, previously promising the film would happen earlier this year.

“Nothing like deadlines to clear your head,” Liefeld wrote. “Let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films.”

Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds spoke with EW in the lead-up to Deadpool 2, admitting he wasn’t aware of any of Marvel’s plans for the property after the merger.

“I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it,” Reynolds admitted. “I read that [CEO and chairman] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool. This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

Keep in mind, it’s unclear if Marvel Studios is going to have Reynolds reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth. That said, Feige previously touted that if Deadpool is working and not broken, they had no plans on trying to fix it.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available wherever movies are sold.