‘Deadpool’ Director Wanted Negasonic Teenage Warhead as a Villain in ‘Deadpool 2’

Original Deadpool director Tim Miller intended for X-Men trainee Negasonic Teenage Warhead to be a villain in Deadpool 2, actress Brianna Hildebrand told Red Carpet News TV at MCM London Comic Con.

“I feel like every time I wish for something specific, maybe it doesn’t happen, or the opposite happens,” Hildebrand said when asked about future plans for the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know that we switched directors for the second film, but I remember after the first film was over, Tim was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if your character was a villain next time?’ And I was like, ‘That would be sick, yeah, sure, why not?’ And that’s definitely not the way that it went [laughs].”

Asked about maybe being the villain next time, Hildebrand answered, “Yeah, that would be cool.”

Miller and Deadpool 2 later parted ways and the first-time feature director was replaced by John Wick and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Hildebrand told ComicBook.com in May she’s “not entirely sure” if Negasonic will return in Deadpool 2 spinoff X-Force or a future X-Men film after Merc with a Mouth star Ryan Reynolds downplayed the idea of a third Deadpool standalone.

“No one’s really said anything to me yet,” she said. “Even if they did, I’m not really sure what I can say about it. But I’m super excited about those and I hope to be a part of them, for sure.”

Deadpool 2 reintroduced the sullen teenager as the girlfriend of fellow Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters student Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), making the couple the first LGBTQ+ superheroes in a wide release superhero film.

GLAAD gave the “groundbreaking” relationship its official stamp of approval and praised studio 20th Century Fox for giving “countless moviegoers around the world what they’ve longed to see — LGBTQ superheroes in a relationship who protect the world together.”

“It feels really good, as a member of the LGBTQ community myself, it feels awesome to be paving that path,” the 21-year-old star told Too Fab, saying she hopes “these things become more normalized in all genres.”

“When I was younger, I was never really a big fan of superheroes or anything, but going to conventions I realized how important they are to people and how empowering they can be and I think it’s really important to be able to see a version of yourself, or someone you can relate to on the screen, being invincible,” Hildebrand said. “I hope some kids around the world can see that they can do what they want and see themselves while doing it.”

Deadpool 2 screens its never-before-seen Super Duper Cut Saturday, July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con.