Deadpool Marvel Legends Sauron Build-A-Figure Set Now Available to Order

The second wave of Hasbro Deadpool Marvel Legends 6-inch action figures have arrived, and collecting all six figures in the wave will give you enough Build-A-Figure pieces to construct geneticist/psychologist Dr. Karl Lykos, who is also known as Sauron. As you may or may not know, Lykos became an energy vampire after being bitten by a mutated pterodactyl in Tierra del Fuego. Hey, it happens.

The lineup includes Omega Red, Bishop, X-23 Wolverine, Lady Deadpool, X-Men Deadpool, and a figure of Deadpool wearing boxers. Again, each figure comes with a piece of Sauron as well as numerous accessories. If you want to add some or all of these figures to your collection, you have two options…

Collectors can go all in with the Wave 2 case that’s available to pre-order here for $167.99 with free shipping slated for August (note that this set doubles up on X-Men shirt Deadpool and Lady Deadpool). You can also pre-order the figures individually right here while they last. So, if you want to collect the entire set individually to get that bonus Sauron figure, it will set you back a grand total of $131.94. Shipping is free on orders of $79 or more, so you’ll save a few bucks there.

If you don’t already have the first wave of Deadpool Marvel Legends figures with the Sasquatch BAF, now is a pretty good time to remedy that. You can order the Wave 1 case right here for $167.99. The case includes the following figures:

• 2x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 1x MVL 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

You can also grab the figures from this wave individually right here. Most of the figures are in stock and shipping now. Again, collecting all of the figures individually for the Sasquatch BAF will set you back $131.94 with free shipping.

