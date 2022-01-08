Deadpool Joins Marvel’s Wolverine Series

Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, is joining Marvel’s Wolverine series when the series returns in April. Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert remain as the series’ creative team when it comes back from hiatus following the X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine limited series. In the aftermath, Wolverine is back in the field on more dangerous missions, and this time Deadpool is along for the ride, whether Logan wants him there or not. The series sees Deadpool, who is not a mutant, trying to earn his way towards honorary citizenship on Krakoa. Here’s the official summary from the press release:

“Deadpool was the king of Staten Island — now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. Wolverine just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants’ safe haven, it’s going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn’t mean Logan has to like it. Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage plus the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the press release, Percy says, “For ten weeks, the X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine will take readers on an epic, time-shredding adventure that sets up the next era of the mutant books: Destiny of X. How do you follow up something like that? You keep raising the bar higher. Readers will not only experience a non-stop thrill ride, starting in April, but a kickoff story that is as irreverent and hilarious as it is heart-bruised. We’ve been teasing Deadpool for some time now, and he’s bullying his way into the pages of Wolverine for a wild (and reluctant) team-up that feels like some cousin to Midnight Run and The Fugitive. Get ready for more Maverick mayhem, more CIA spycraft, and more Danger (yes, you read that right) at every turn.”

Kubert adds, “Every time a new character or storyline is introduced in Wolverine, it feels like a fresh start and an opportunity for Ben and me to reinvent the wheel. Wolverine #20 is no exception with one exception. Deadpool’s not a new character. Having drawn him before (most recently on the cover to Deadpool: Black White and Blood #1), I feel more like I’m visiting an old friend. Things change, yes, but our relationship stays the same. For me, Deadpool remains one of Marvel’s greatest characters. Featuring him alongside Wolverine doesn’t get any better and I hope (and think) you’ll feel the same… Bub!”

“I know this is impossible to fathom, but Adam Kubert has never been better,” Percy says. “His mind-blowing layouts — including a motorcycle action sequence for the ages — are beyond comparison.

“Without giving away any spoilers, this is going to be an explosive and complicated year for the mutants. You’ll soon learn how the future of Krakoa (and mutantkind) is in peril, and Wolverine will of course be at the center of it all, slashing and hacking away.”

What do you think of Deadpool teaming up with Wolverine? Let us know in the comments. Wolverine #20 goes on sale in April.