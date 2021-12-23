Marvel Is About to Introduce the Omega Wolverine

The X-Men event titles X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine are set to redefine the franchise heading into 2022, and a look at covers and solicitations for one of the March issues teases the introduction of an Omega Wolverine. Marvel Comics released its March 2022 solicitations, and the information for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Federico Vicentini shows Wolverine merged with the Phalanx, a techno-organic race of alien beings destined to conquer the X-Men. They’ve fought the X-Men on several occasions, and now look primed to transform Wolverine at some point in the future.

This Omega Wolverine could possibly be the last Wolverine standing during Logan’s time-traveling adventure through his past and future lives. Mark Bagley’s trading card cover for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 has Omega Wolverine front and center, surrounded by past versions of the character from different points in time: Logan wearing his classic yellow-and-blue costume from his first appearance in Incredible Hulk #181; Wolverine in his brown-and-yellow costume; Wolverine as a member of Weapon Plus; Logan escaping the Weapon Plus program; and his blue-and-yellow X-Men costume.

X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine will send Logan on a mission through time to prevent the death of a key mutant in history. The identity of this mutant hasn’t been revealed, but it is most like Moira MacTaggert, the X-Men ally who they used to believe was human. However, the groundbreaking House of X and Powers of X by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva revealed Moira is really a mutant with the power of reincarnation. She has tried her best to change mutant history throughout several of her lives, but the current Marvel Universe is her 10th life, which may be her last.

Marvel’s X-Men line of comics are going on hiatus while X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine runs, completing in March 2022. Going forward, the franchise will move into its Destiny of X era with all-new titles, creative teams, and more. Some of those new titles are Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, Legion of X, and X-Men Red.

“The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!” Senior Editor Jordan D. White said in a press release. “Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!”

The covers and solicitation for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 can be found below. The issue goes on sale March 23, 2022.