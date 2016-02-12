Both Deadpool Movies Leaving Hulu in May

✖

The Merc with a Mouth is about to be without a streaming home. The Ryan Reynolds Deadpool movies have been streaming on Hulu for quite a while, which makes sense given that both the streaming service and film franchise are property of Disney. And it's not like Disney+ is a good fit for Deadpool's R-rated antics. Unfortunately, both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are set to leave Hulu's roster in just a few weeks.

On Thursday, Hulu released the list of every movie and TV show arriving on the service in May, as well as the list of every title set to make its exit. Both Deadpool films were on the latter list.

At this time, there has been no indication regarding the next streaming home for Deadpool, though it seems reasonable to think that the films may be heading to HBO Max in the near future. Fox had a longstanding streaming deal with HBO before it was purchased by Disney. Then again, it could just be that we're in for a period of time where Deadpool isn't available on any streaming service. We'll just have to see.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu alongside Deadpool next month:

