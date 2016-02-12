Deadpool Leaving Its Streaming Home Next Month

✖

Marvel fans who have been relying on Hulu to watch the live-action Deadpool movies are going to have to figure out alternate plans in a few weeks. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have been streaming on Hulu for some time, which makes sense given Disney's ownership of both the franchise and the streaming service. Unfortunately, it looks like the two movies are actually leaving Hulu in the near future.

This week, Hulu revealed the full list of titles exiting the service over the course of May. Much to the surprise of many subscribers, both Deadpool films wound up on the list. They'll both be leaving the service on May 31st, giving fans another six weeks or so to stream them.

At this time, there hasn't been any kind of announcement about where Deadpool could go next. There's a chance the films could just be without a streaming service for a while. Fans will likely wonder if there's a chance that Disney+ adds the films to its lineup, given the recent introduction of stricter parental controls.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are far from the only popular titles leaving Hulu next month. Here's a full list of the films set to exit in May:

Leaving 5/6

BEACH RATS (2017)

Leaving 5/8

THE NICE GUYS (2016)

Leaving 5/11

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)

Leaving 5/14

DEADPOOL 2 (2018)

DEADPOOL (2016)

Leaving 5/17

MCQUEEN (2018)

Leaving 5/20

LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL (2019)

Leaving 5/21

THE SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2015)

Leaving 5/30

THE MEDDLER (2015)

Leaving 5/31

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET (2016)

ABOVE & BEYOND (2014)

ANOTHER EARTH (2011)

AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

CASPER (1995)

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (2007)

CRANK (2006)

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015)

DOLPHIN TALE 2 (2014)

THE EDGE (1997)

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)

GIGLI (2003)

GUARDING TESS (1994)

GUESS WHO (2005)

HANNA (2011)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS (2009)

THE INSIDER (1999)

JOHN CARPENTER'S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUNO (2007)

JUST EAT IT: A FOOD WASTE STORY (2014)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)

MEET ME IN MONTENEGRO (2014)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)

PANDAS (2018)

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

PREDATORS (2010)

PREMIUM RUSH (2012)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SPACED INVADERS (1990)

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

TRAPPED (2002)

TREADING WATER (2013)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

THE UPSIDE (2017)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

Are you disappointed to see Deadpool and Deadpool 2 leaving Hulu?