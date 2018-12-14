Nickelback Responds to New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer

Best-selling Canadian rock group Nickelback has responded to Fred Savage calling the band “over-produced, formulaic ear garbage” in the newest Once Upon a Deadpool trailer.

“Well, that’s one way to start your day,” the band’s official Twitter page wrote Monday, retweeting the trailer that sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) offer a vehement rebuttal of Savage’s slander.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a subsequent tweet, the account evoked lyrics from Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me,” tagging accounts for both Reynolds and the Deadpool movie handle.

Reynolds tweeted out the new trailer with the hashtag “#RespectTheBack.”

The Merc with the Mouth — whose Reynolds also proudly hails from Canada — defends the top-selling band, who previously provided the anthem “Hero” for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002.

“50 million albums worldwide. 11th best selling musical act of all time. Billboard’s most successful rock group of the last decade,” Deadpool tells Savage, who is tucked in bed as a homage to 1987’s The Princess Bride, where Savage starred as a sick grandson whose grandfather (Peter Falk) tells him an epic story of adventure and romance.

“Six Grammy nominations. 12 Juno Awards — those count. Six Billboard Music Awards. Two American Music Awards. One People’s Choice Award (Canadian). And a partidge in a f—ing pear tree.”

Deadpool and Savage then jointly perform and rock out to “How You Remind Me,” before reminding moviegoers one dollar of every ticket sold domestically between December 12 through Christmas Eve will benefit Fudge Cancer — normally F*** Cancer, but changed to reflect Once Upon a Deadpool‘s more family-friendly PG-13 rating — a nonprofit fundraising initiative dedicated to early cancer detection and prevention.

Once Upon a Deadpool features more than 20 minutes of new and recently-shot footage, screenwriter Paul Wernick told /Film.

“After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool,’” Wernick said.

“We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

The Deadpool 2 remix opens Dec. 12 and runs through Dec. 24.