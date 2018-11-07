‘Deadpool’ PG-13 Movie Gets Official Title and Logo

Deadpool is coming back to theaters for a PG-13 engagement this Christmas, and the franchise is bringing an all-new title along for the ride.

According to Deadline, the Deadpool re-release will be titled Once Upon a Deadpool, and it will play in theaters around the country for a total of 12 days. The movie will open on December 12th and run through Christmas Eve, aiming to draw in middle and high school students during the holiday break that wouldn’t have been able to see Deadpool 2 in theaters earlier this year.

The logo for the film has some holiday flair on top of the traditional, gritty Deadpool font. Check it out!

The report states that the majority of the movie will be recycled footage from Deadpool 2, re-cut in order to turn the hard-R movie into a film for younger teenagers. The new footage in the movie will consist of a framing sequence with Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage. By the looks of the photo that Reynolds shared on Twitter when the film was first announced, he will likely be reading the story of Deadpool 2 to Savage, a la The Princess Bride.

Not only does this release give fans a chance to see Deadpool in a new light, but it will also act as a charitable event.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited time and campaign,” Reynolds told Deadline.

The actor and producer has long held the stance that Deadpool movies need to be rated R, but he was able to change his mind for this release on two conditions.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Reynolds said. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

When Deadline spoke to Savage ahead of this new announcement, he played along with the kidnapping gimmick.

“While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab,” he said.

The filming of the eight scenes between Reynolds and Savage all took place over the course of one day, and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick helped conceive of the idea.

Are you excited to see Once Upon a Deadpool? Let us know in the comments!