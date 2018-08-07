Deadpool Pinball Machines Officially Announced

Marvel’s “Merc with a Mouth,” Deadpool, is taking over the pinball world with a new line of machines just revealed by Stern Pinball.

Deadpool pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models and each promises to feature Deadpool’s signature humor.

Deadpool will team up with several fan-favorite X-Men characters including Wolverine, Dazzler, Domino, and Colossus. Together, they’ll go up against some of the X-Men’s deadliest foes, including Juggernaut, Sabretooth, Mystique, Sauron, and Mr. Sinister.

“Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most entertaining and unique characters ever created. We feel his humor fits perfectly with pinball and creates a high energy and fun pinball experience,” said Gary Stern, chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., in a news release. “Stern Pinball and Marvel share a love for these iconic characters and have a long, successful history of partnership and collaboration.”

Stern’s Deadpool Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition each feature artwork by Zombie Yeti. Nolan North provides the voice of Deadpool.

Here are some of the details provided by Stern:

“Each game features a 3-bank drop target with a ball lock that’s guarding a custom molded Lil’ Deadpool bash toy target. In addition, all models include two stainless steel and wireform ramps with a Katana Sword ramp return. Deadpool pinball entertains with an amazing array of ninjas, vampires, and chimichangas, making it suitable for all skill levels.

“The Premium and Limited Edition models feature an additional 8 drop targets, motorized disco ball with disco illumination effects, custom molded Wolverine and Dazzler action figures, and with a custom molded chimichanga truck time machine. In addition, these models include an actuated up/down ramp that feeds the right flipper from the left orbit, keeping the action continuous and fast. All Premium models will include a custom ‘Deadpool’s Mix Tape’ cassette featuring 11 original music tracks with sleeve art by Zombie Yeti.

“The Limited Edition, limited to 500 units globally, includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, anti-reflection pinball glass, shaker motor, exclusive art blades, and powder-coated metal flake Deadpool Red side armor, hinges, and front lockdown molding. All LE models will include a 12” Vinyl LP featuring 11 original music tracks with cover art by Zombie Yeti.

“Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball’s powerful SPIKE electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the high-definition video display. SPIKE reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.”

