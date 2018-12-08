‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Jealous of Size of Hugh Jackman’s Grammy Nominations

The Internet’s favorite faux feud is back in full swing today as reactions to the Grammy nominations continue to pour in.

In a surprising turn of events, Deadpool can now call himself a Grammy nominee! Deadpool 2 was recently nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Ryan Reynolds, the star and producer of Deadpool, was quick to share his excitement on Twitter.

Just found out I’m a #Grammy nominee. I feel like I should check into a hotel room just to trash it. #Deadpool2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2018

The actor is no stranger to getting recognition for playing the foul-mouthed hero. Back in 2017, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his first stint playing the character. (Okay, it was technically his second stint, but we’ve all agreed not to count X-Men Origins: Wolverine.)

The actor also joked about his lack of musical talent, proving to all the young dreamers out there that even those with little to no musical talent can get nominated for the most prestigious music award.

Never got past the pre-pre-audition stage on The Voice but today I’m a Grammy nominee. #KeepDreaming — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2018

However, this thrilling nomination comes at a price. Deadpool 2 is now in direct competition with some successful soundtracks, most importantly, The Greatest Showman. In case you’re not a fan of musicals, The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman AKA Wolverine AKA Reynolds’ online nemesis.

The actors are in a constant and hilarious battle over a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover, which Reynolds desperately wants to happen. Unfortunately, Jackman doesn’t plan on reprising his role of Wolverine, which he played on and off for 17 years. The Aussie actor also stated that he didn’t think it was a crossover people wanted (we disagree).

In addition to being competitors, Reynolds was dismayed to learn that The Greatest Showman is actually up for two Grammys, doubling the nods of Deadpool 2.

Two?! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 8, 2018

“Excited and grateful for the two @RecordingAcad #GRAMMY nominations!,” wrote Jackman.

“Two?!,” replied Reynolds.

Looks like Jackman is one step ahead once again. In addition to Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, The Greatest Showman is also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “This Is Me,” performed by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble.

Deadpool 2 and Showman are up against Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Stranger Things. We look forward to the ongoing rivalry until the Grammys air in February.

Deadpool 2 isn’t the only superhero film getting recognition this year. Black Panther was nominated for a whopping eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

One thing Reynolds can boast about is the upcoming release of Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2. Logan was never given a tame re-release! (No one would have wanted that, but we’re trying to boost poor Ryan Reynold’s confidence.)

Once Upon a Deadpool will be released in theatres on December 12th, 2018 and the Grammys are set to air on February 10, 2019 on CBS.