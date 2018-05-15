‘X-Men’ Producer Simon Kinberg Weighs in on That Deadpool, Wolverine Crossover

No matter how much pleading is done by the X-Men fans or Ryan Reynolds, it sounds like the crossover between Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine just isn’t going to happen.

The two actors have been going back and forth on the matter for some time, always circling back with the same situation. Reynolds will say in an interview or on social media that he wants Jackman in a Deadpool movie, while the perennial X-Men actor continues to say that, after putting the character to rest in Logan, he’s not picking up the adamantium claws again.

At last night’s red carpet premiere of Deadpool 2, X-Men producer Simon Kinberg was asked about the conundrum, and he unsurprisingly sided with Jackman on the matter.

“I know that’s something Ryan [Reynolds] has been harassing Hugh Jackman about for a long time,” Kinberg said. “But I produced Logan and I think we all felt that was a really fitting end for that character. So, is there a chance? There’s always a chance, I suppose, but we felt that was the best goodbye for Hugh as Wolverine.”

So the hope that Jackman will appear alongside Reynolds in a future X-Men is pretty much shot at this point. But, if you’re a big fan of Logan, that’s not exactly a bad thing, right? If Jackman stays away from the franchise, the ending of Logan sticks, allowing the actor to leave the character in the best way possible.

Are you disappointed that Jackman won’t be appearing as Wolverine in a Deadpool movie? Or are you glad he’s staying away from the character? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, is set to hit theaters this Friday, May 18.