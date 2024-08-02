Deadpool & Wolverine Exposed: Marvel Studios Announces New Book

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently thriving at the box office, and it’s a hit with both critics and audiences. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 96% audience score. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a “maniacal, meaningful masterpiece.” Today, the movie’s soundtrack was released on vinyl, but it’s not the only Deadpool & Wolverine item Marvel fans can own. Marvel Studios just announced Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set, a new book about the making of the movie.

According to Marvel.com, the new book will be hitting shelves in December. You can read their description of the book here: “The ultimate Super Hero team-up, Deadpool & Wolverine, is now in theaters, and in addition to a new volume in the popular Art Of line, Marvel will also release Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set, a first-of-its-kind hardcover photo book featuring exclusive photography and a revealing behind-the-scenes look at the production of the highly anticipated film.

Documenting the filming of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set showcases never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photography including candid moments between Director Shawn Levy and key cast members, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Highlighting the scope, hard work, and fun behind the making of the film, the book will provide insights from the on-set photographers and share exclusive insider details.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed: Photos from the Set is a unique and prestige keepsake that celebrates the epic team-up between two cinematic superstars. Stunningly presented in dust jacket format, it’s perfect for fans of the Merc with a Mouth, the Best There Is…or the filmmaking process itself!”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.