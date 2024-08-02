Deadpool & Wolverine Already Surpasses Logan’s Domestic Box Office Total

Deadpool & Wolverine was finally released in theaters last week, and the long-awaited Marvel threequel was worth the wait. MCU fans are flocking to the theater to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up. Not only did the film have the biggest opening weekend for any movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but it also had one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time earning $483.3 million worldwide. Now, the movie has reached $600 million worldwide, which means it’s very close to passing Logan‘s worldwide total of $619 million. In the meantime, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s domestic total has already surpassed Logan‘s $226 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s domestic total has reached $280 million and it will soon pass Deadpool 2‘s domestic total of $324 million and Deadpool’s $363 million. At this rate, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s worldwide total could beat Joker to become the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time. However, the movie still has a ways to go before becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. s of today, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.