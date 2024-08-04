Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Film’s Success with Instrumental Version of “Like a Prayer”

Deadpool & Wolverine just won the weekend box office for the second week in a row and has officially reached $824 million worldwide. The movie has even surpassed the worldwide totals for Deadpool, Logan, and Deadpool 2. Naturally, the movie’s cast and crew have been celebrating the film’s success in various ways. Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) shared lots of fun posts this week ranging from a behind-the-scenes photo from his daughter’s cameo to a tribute to everyone who made the movie’s success possible. Today, the star took to Instagram to share another thank you from himself and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), and it features an instrumental version of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

“Thank you ❤️⚔️\|/💛 @thehughjackman @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie Thank you, @maximumeffort,” Reynolds captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Tracklist:

Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl

The Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is now available to buy on vinyl. While the vinyl is filled with fan-favorites ranging from *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You,” you will notice some bops featured in the film aren’t on the vinyl, including Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.” You can check out the tracklist below:

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by *NSYNC

3. Angel of The Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power Of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I’m a Ramblin’ Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong To Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady In Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I’m with You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. The Greatest Show (From “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. You’re The One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I’ll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You’re All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”/Edit) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.