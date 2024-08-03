Deadpool & Wovlerine: Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Post Amid Box Office Success

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in the midst of its second weekend in theaters, and it’s dominating the box office once again. It’s looking like the film could have the 5th best second weekend for a Marvel movie and the 8th highest overall. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been very active on social media in honor of the threequel’s release, and today he shared his most heartwarming post yet. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine‘s box office success and express his gratitude to the fans and all the people who made the Deadpool movies possible. He also shared behind-the-scenes photos from all three Deadpool films.

“Nearly a decade of getting to do this. 10 years ago, we would have gleefully taken these BONKERS 2nd weekend numbers as our opening weekend,” Reynolds began. “The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process. Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are way too many people who’ve made pivotal creative contributions to list, but obviously my long time co-writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (without whom there would be no Deadpool movie) Tim Miller, Mr David Leitch (who also made Fall Guy – one of the best of the summer films), 20th Century Fox, George Dewey and Kevin Feige. Last on the list but first in my heart: my creative, spiritual (and damn near literal) brothers, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman,” he continued.

“This has always been a game of inches and the relentlessness we hit this movie with (particularly in post production which is another phase of the writing process) is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been. ❤️⚔️❤️” You can view the post below:

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.