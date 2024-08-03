Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Shares Funny Post in Honor of His Daughter’s Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters last weekend, and the movie is filled with surprise cameos. In addition to featuring many famous faces, the Marvel threequel also includes some big stars suiting up as members of the Deadpool Corps. While none of the actors (aside from Ryan Reynolds) unmasked, some of the folks were instantly recognizable such as Nathan Fillion as Headpool and Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool. Some of the Deadpool variants were even played by Reynolds’ family. The star’s wife, Blake Lively, suited up as Ladypool while their kids, Inez Reynolds and Olin Reynolds, played Kidpool and Babypool. This week, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes photo with Inez.

“Only costar I argued with,” Reynolds joked. “Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash.” You can check out the post below:

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Working with Blake Lively:

Lady Deadpool AKA Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

ComicBook had the chance to chat with Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and while the trio wasn’t sharing any spoilers, Reynolds did have a hilarious answer when asked what it would be like to hypothetically work with Lively in a Marvel project.

“She’s not half the friend that Hugh is,” Reynolds said incredibly seriously, causing Jackman and Levy to laugh. “Hey, we haven’t even started rolling yet,” he joked. “I’ll get all performative in a second.”

Jackman then pointed out that his relationship with Reynolds predates Reynolds’ relationship with Lively.

“I would love to … You know, in the old days, they all got to work together, hanging out,” Reynolds explained. “We got Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn … That’d be nice, I’d love to work with Blake.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.