Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds Had to Meet Madonna to Use “Like a Prayer”

After months of trailers and quite a few surprises along the way, Deadpool & Wolverine is almost out into the world. The music used in the marketing of Deadpool & Wolverine has almost-entirely consisted of “Like a Prayer”, the 1989 hit from pop superstar Madonna. In a recent interview with Variety, Reynolds and director Shawn Levy shared the story of how they convinced Madonna to approve of “Like a Prayer” appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine — and even made one note about how the scene could improve.

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used,” Levy said.

“Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license — that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds added. “It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

“She gave a great note,” Reynolds said. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.”

“We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. … It made the sequence better,” Levy added.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set in the MCU?

While both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool originated in the former Fox universe, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have clearly indicated that the characters will be hopping over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview last October, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that the project is definitely set in the MCU.

“I’m so wary of giving anything away because I’ve learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I’ll just say this: It’s very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.