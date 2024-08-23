Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Rob McElhenney’s Cameo Was Cut

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters at the end of July, and it’s become one of the biggest hits of the year and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The movie featured some huge surprise cameos ranging from Chris Evans as Johnny Storm and Henry Cavill as a Variant of Wolverine to a collection of beloved heroes in The Void. However, there is one famous face you didn’t see in the new film, and that’s Rob McElhenney. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star is good pals with Ryan Reynolds, and the duo owns a football club together. McElhenney was supposed to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, but his cameo was cut. Today, Reynolds took to Instagram to honor his friend and explain why the scene didn’t make it into the film.

“A word on my ‘darling’ friend, @robmcelhenney. Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras. While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo,” Reynolds wrote.

“The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it,” he continued. “Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger. Don’t even get me started on Wrexham. I wouldn’t know a love like @wrexham_afc if it weren’t for Rob McElhenney.”

“Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress,” Reynolds added. “There was a lot of expectation – and I’m pretty sure the most well written villain in cinema history is ‘Expectation.’ And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set. When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me. *Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo. RIP TVA Soldier. ❤️🙏💛”

“p.s. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob. @marvelstudios,” he concluded. You can view the post below:

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.