Deadpool & Wolverine: It’s Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney Shares BTS Look at His Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine has a whole bunch of cameos and Rob McElhenney just shared a photo from making the movie. In a behind the scenes picture, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star stands next to Hugh Jackman in his full Wolverine costume. It’s a good thing that McElhennney posted this fun image, because it’s not actually in Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s right, in a bizarre twist, Ryan Reynolds opted to cut one of his closest friends out of the movie. Luckily for all of us, the Wrexham AFC owners have a chance to laugh about this now. Even with his exclusion, Deadpool & Wolverine is already packed to the brim with other cameos. So, fans can rally themselves to find all the other little Marvel references littered throughout the film.

McElhenney tweeted, “I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today! #DeadpoolandWolverine”

Rob McElhenney gets to wear the claws!

During Welcome to Wrexham, the duo had no choice but to reveal that McElhenney had a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds said back then, “Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my co-chair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss everything Wrexham. And yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film. For confidentiality reasons, no one can see or hear any of this stuff. I can’t tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around.”

Filming This Movie Looked Like A Blast

Wolverine pokes Deadpool in the bar where he’s been licking his wounds.

As you can see, from that post up above, it was a jubilant event, filming Deadpool & Wolverine. However, he did carry a bit of emotion as many of these X-Men fans working on the movie never dreamed they’d see Hugh Jackman in a comic accurate costume. Executive producer Wendy Jacobson sat down with HeyUGuys to tell the story of how there were tears when the Logan actor finally walked out in the yellow suit.

“It was one of the craziest things. It was the camera test before we started shooting, and to see both of those guys in costume together was just mind-blowing,” the producer began. “But Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, there were grown men, like, sobbing on the set. So we knew it was a very special thing.”

“Honestly, it’s like in my wildest dreams I never could have imagined being part of a project like this. Even if just from the auspices of being part of a project like Deadpool & Wolverine with these characters. And on a personal level, being able to collaborate with [Reynolds and Jackman] or try to contribute one iota,” she added. “It’s been the most personally gratifying experience of my entire life. I keep semi-joking that maybe I should retire because I just don’t know what I could possibly do that will ever be as good as this again.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters right now.

