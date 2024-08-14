Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals His “Proudest” Marvel Achievement and It’s Hilarious

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters at the end of July, and the film has already crossed $1 billion at the box office and is on track to beat Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The movie marks the first time Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is a huge moment for the franchise’s Multiverse Saga. Now that Reynolds is a part of Marvel Studios, he’s talking about some of his achievements, and the thing he’s most proud of is pretty hilarious.

“At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, ‘Marvel Sparkle Circle.’ Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called,” Reynolds explained on Twitter. “One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a “Marvel Sparkle Circle” as well. As though it’s canon. Sad as it may be, I think it’s my proudest achievement.❤️💛” You can view his post below:

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1823048770747011345?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Become the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2024?

Deadpool & Wolverine may be crushing it at the box office, but it still has to beat Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Recently, the movie hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

Deadpool & Wolverine has reached $1.029 billion and it was previously estimated to cap off at $1.2 billion, which would leave Inside Out 2 the winner. Currently, the animated sequel stands at $1.55 billion. However, Deadpool & Wolverine has already surpassed many of its projections, and there’s still a chance it could become the highest-grossing film of the year.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.