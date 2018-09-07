‘Deadpool’ Writer Debunks Ryan Reyolds ‘Thundercats’ Movie Rumor

It looks like Ryan Reynolds won’t be starring in a Michael Bay Thundercats film after all.

Recently a rumor made the rounds that Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay’s upcoming Netflix project Six Underground was actually a covert ThunderCats film. At the time a source close to production was saying that the name and synopsis given at the time was done to throw people off, but one of the writers on the film, Deadpool 2‘s Rhett Reese, said that is not the case.

In reply to a tweet about the rumor, Reese responded with “No.” So yeah, guess it isn’t happening.

No. — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) September 5, 2018

Orrrrrr it could be happening and they just aren’t telling us! They don’t know we know they know…sorry, couldn’t resist a Friends reference. Just joking of course, as no, it will likely not be a ThunderCats movie. Instead, it will be a film about six billionaires who evidently fake their own deaths and decide to become a superteam, though who’s to say that a ThunderCats reference doesn’t make it into the script right?

While ThunderCats fans don’t have a new movie to look forward to (yet), they do have a new animated series to watch on Cartoon Network, one that has been a bit divisive amongst older fans for its visual style and more lighthearted tone. You can find the official description for it below.

“Staying true to the premise of the original series, Lion-O and the ThunderCats — Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit — barely escape the sudden destruction of their home world, Thundera, only to crash land on the mysterious and exotic planet of Third Earth. Lion-O, the newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, attempts to lead the team as they make this planet their new home. A bizarre host of creatures and villains stand in their way, including the evil Mumm-Ra, Third Earth’s wicked ruler who will let nothing, including the ThunderCats, stop his tyrannical reign over the planet.”

ThunderCats Roar stars Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Lion-O and Wilykat, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Cheetara and Wilykit, Patrick Seitz (Justice League Action) as Tygra and Mumm-Ra, and Chris Jai Alex (Star Wars: Battlefront II) as Panthro.

ThunderCats Roar will hit Cartoon Network in 2019.