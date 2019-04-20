Detailed Drawing of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man Goes Viral

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters next week, and many fans have been preparing for the upcoming movie by rewatching the previous 21 Marvel films, sharing fan theories, and making cool fan art. One awesome piece of art comes from Gurekbal Bhachu, a self-taught artist based out of London. Bhachu created an incredibly realistic portrait of Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Internet is obsessed.

Here’s my completed drawing of Iron Man that I’ve been working on for almost 4 months. pic.twitter.com/zSYxzhere1 — Gurekbal Bhachu (@G_Singh_B) April 19, 2019

“Here’s my completed drawing of Iron Man that I’ve been working on for almost 4 months,” Bhachu tweeted. “I’ve literally been working on this since the beginning of the year so having your support through the progress of this piece has been extremely appreciated. Thank you all so much for the kind words and support!,” he later added. He also included a list of the materials he used, which were Strathmore Toned Tan paper, Prismacolor Premier pencils, and Uni Posca Paint Pen for the highlights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To see more of his art, you can follow Bhachu on Instagram here or check out his website here.

Many fans commented on and shared the post, all wildly impressed by the artwork.

“You drew this in HD,” @OfficialLonzo wrote.

“This drawing is better than my eyesight….I CAN SEE EVERY. SINGLE. PORE,” @yvmborghini__ added.

“Amazing. Just curious, what was the most difficult part of this particular drawing?,” @FelcherFamily asked.

“The hair was the most difficult but it was all relatively hard, this was my first time in a long time working with realistic skin tones and it involved a lot of colours that I was unfamiliar with blending,” Bhachu replied.

You can see more replies in the Twitter Moment here.

Hopefully, Downey Jr. will see the post and acknowledge the artist’s hard work!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!