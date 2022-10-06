Did She-Hulk Just Drop Another Wolverine Easter Egg?

The newest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is a fan favorite thanks to the long-awaited appearance of a certain horned hero, but the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil isn't the only exciting thing to happen in the show's penultimate episode. There was an appearance by Leap-Frog, Jen/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) finally wore her super suit, and much more. There was also a little moment that felt like a nod to Wolverine, which wouldn't be a first for the series. In the show's second episode, Jen is scrolling through the Internet and her screen shows an article in the margins titled, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." In the latest episode, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) is helping Jen get ready for a gala and she holds the makeup brushes in her hands like claws.

While this could be a coincidence (we doubt it), Nikki's claw display happened while Jen was being very cheeky about the episode coming to an end. She dropped a Red Hulk reference, so it would stand to reason that the show would also be having some fun with a Wolverine easter egg. Either way, it was some hilarious imagery. You can check out a screenshot of the moment below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

When Is Hugh Jackman Playing Wolverine Again?

It's no surprise to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropping Wolverine hints considering it was just announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role in Deadpool 3. Many fans have reacted to the news and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the MCU. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Zac Efron have been thrown around. While Ryan Reynolds and Jackman promised Deadpool 3 won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan, there are still a lot of big question marks about Jackman's return and the movie's place in the MCU.

Who Appears in She-Hulk?

As for She-Hulk, it is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. In addition to Maslany and Gonzaga, the cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The season finale of She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on October 13th.