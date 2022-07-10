She-Hulk: Best Look at Character's Super Suit Revealed

Ms. Marvel is coming to an end next week, but there's still one more live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to look forward to from Disney+ this year. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is set to explore the life of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), is premiering in August. We've seen plenty of images of Maslany as the titular hero thanks to the trailer, but new promo artwork shared by @MCU_Facility on Twitter is giving fans a closer look at the character's super suit.

"Clear Look for She-Hulk," the Marvel fan account shared. You can check out the images below:

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk. The nine-episode series will feature the return of some fan-favorite Marvel actors, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk. Tim Roth will also make his long-awaited return as Emil Blonsky/Abomination after appearing in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 before cameoing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. The show will also feature Benedict Wong as Wong who has been seen in many Phase Four projects already. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

