Disney Reveals Entire Upcoming Release Schedule for Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Disney’s got plenty of movies left after Avengers: Infinity War, and you can see the whole list in the updated slate.

At CinemaCon, Disney took to the stage and revealed the movies that are part of its next two years, and whether you’re a fan of superheroes, science fiction, animation, or live-action adaptations, there’s something here for you to love.

Superhero fans have projects like Avengers 4, Incredibles 2, and Captain Marvel to look forward to, while another big entry in the Star Wars franchise also looms. Pixar will also be bringing back Toy Story 4, and Disney is continuing to crank out even more live-action adaptations, including classics like The Lion King and Aladdin.

Last Disney goodie is the slate of Disney films and their logos. Mulan is missing #Disney #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/y10HdBdLnK — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 24, 2018

Throw in new projects like Artemis Fowl and The Nutcracker and you have a pretty solid slate.

Here’s the upcoming slate for Walt Disney Studios.

Avengers: Infinity War Solo: A Star Wars Story Incredibles 2 Ant-Man and The Wasp Christopher Robin The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Ralph Breaks The Internet Mary Poppins Returns Captain Marvel Dumbo Penguins Avengers Untitled (Avengers 4) Aladdin Toys Story 4 The Lion King Artemis Fowl Frozen 2 Star Wars Episode IX

You can see the release schedule in the photo above.

Disney is following up a stellar 2017, where their live-action adaptation success continued with the juggernaut Beauty and the Beast. The film brought in over $504 million domestically and over $1.2 billion worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did well too, bringing in over $863 million worldwide. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales added in another $794 million, while Cars 3 hit $383 million. Spider-Man: Homecoming brought in another $880 million while Star Wars: The Last Jedi ended the year nicely with over $1.3 billion.

It looks like the Disney-verse is set up for an even better run two years.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.