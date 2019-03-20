Disney and Marvel Studios Reveal Official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Synopsis

The countdown is on, and as Doctor Strange himself said in the closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War; we are in the Endgame now. Captain Marvel is here, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been broken. Now it’s just a question of how the MCU gets fixed.

With Marvel Studios looking toward their next release, all eyes have turned toward Avengers: Endgame. A new full-length trailer debuted last week, to the surprise of many, teasing the fate of the universe after Thanos snapped away half the population. In the new clip, we learned that the heroes are not resting on their laurels, and instead are willing to do whatever it takes to restore what the Mad Titan took away.

And now, Walt Disney Studios has released the official synopsis for the upcoming film, providing a tease of what we can expect when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters:

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

The new trailer also gave us our first glimpse at Carol Danvers joining the established heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We see her stand face to face with Thor as the God of Thunder seemingly attempts to intimidate her by summoning the hammer/axe Stormbreaker. When she doesn’t budge, he proudly declares that he likes this one, giving Captain Marvel a leg up against the other newcomers. (Sorry, Ant-Man.)

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the power disparity between Captain Marvel and the rest of the heroes, revealing they had to make sure they kept the scales high when it came to this new group uniting against Thanos.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed. And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know?” Joe Russo told Cinema Blend. “So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

