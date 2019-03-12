Disney CEO Bob Iger Says ‘Captain Marvel’ Is a Film They Are Very Proud Of

To say that Captain Marvel is another success for Marvel Studios would be an overstatement, as the film has already tripled its reported $150 million budget in its opening weekend.

With news that Brie Larson’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to make over $455 worldwide in its box office debut, Disney Chairman Bob Iger gushed over the film’s performance and message, praising Captain Marvel on social media.

Iger pointed toward the film’s CinemaScore grade, in which attending audiences gave it a solid “A.” This is, of course, in stark contrast to to the Rotten Tomatoes grade which was dogged by more than 50,000 reviews just hours after the film premiered, most of them negative, causing the review service to admit they allowed the discontinued “anticipation ranking” system to affect their scores. Of course, 50,000 people did not leave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes hours after it premiered in theaters, as it took weeks for Avengers: Infinity War to achieve comparable numbers.

This is just how some people like to spend their time.

It’s obvious there’s an agenda to both denigrate and support Captain Marvel among certain factions on the Internet, but the movie is a clear indicator that people being mad online does not equate to financial success. That obviously will not stop these communities from making YouTube videos and monetizing people’s misinformed outrage, but expect it to happen nonetheless.

Fans who were satisfied with Captain Marvel will get another opportunity to see her very soon, as Brie Larson is set to reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame next month. But the character proved to be one of the most powerful in the MCU, and she could play a major role against Thanos in the new movie.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about how they didn’t want to overpower Carol Danvers or any other character in Avengers: Endgame, because they don’t want to undercut the tension in the story.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe Russo told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th.

