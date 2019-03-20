Disney Adds Deadpool, ‘Avatar,’ and ‘The Simpsons’ to Website Banner

It has been less than 8 hours since The Walt Disney Company‘s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s was finalized and made official. Disney isn’t wasting any time showing off some of the properties the deal adds to its portfolio. Disney updated the banner on its company website to include images from several properties that had belonged to Fox. These include Deadpool, The Simpsons, Avatar, The Shape of Water, and Atlanta. In the banner, they are set adjacent other Disney properties like Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Captain Marvel, Toy Story, and Star Wars. It’s a stunning sampling of Disney’s vast library.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us—one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in a statement released Tuesday, as the deal was set to close. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox’s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal gives Disney control of Fox’s movie studios, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family and Fox Animation; Fox’s television units, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21; FX Networks; National Geographic Partners; Fox Networks Group International; Star India; and Fox’s interests in Hulu, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.

21st Century Fox released its own press release confirming it had completed the spinning off of its news, sports, and broadcast businesses, which were not included in the deal. Those include FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FOX Broadcasting Company, FOX Sports, FOX Television Stations Group, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, and Big Ten Network.

For fans of superheroes, the highlight of the deal the X-Men and Fantastic Four film and television rights. Disney regaining those rights makes the library of characters available for use by Marvel Studios larger than it has ever been. The inclusion of Deadpool in the banner is of particular note. Some have called the future of the R-rated superhero series into question under Marvel Studios and Disney’s wholesome image.

Fans may celebrate this consolidation of intellectual properties, but there are those who will feel a negative impact. An estimated up to 10,000 people stand to lose their jobs now that the merger is complete.

What do you think of the Disney and Fox merger finally being a done deal? Let us know in the comments.