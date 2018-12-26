The Disney Exclusive ‘Black Panther’ Shuri Doll is Available Now

Shuri is the Princess of Wakanda, sister of T’Challa aka the Black Panther, and, arguably, the smartest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Disney is celebrating her awesomeness with a stunning, special edition doll that you can get right here for only $39.95 while it lasts.

The doll features a fantastic likeness of actress Letitia Wright, rooted braided hair, removable gauntlets, and multiple points of articulation. When you consider that the Hot Toys version of Shuri from Black Panther costs $228, this doll seems like a mega bargain. It looks amazing, and it’s more practical for play than the Hot Toys version.

“Take playtime to new levels of power and action with this special edition doll featuring Shuri, T’Challa’s sister and princess of Wakanda. Inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther, Shuri comes with Panther-shaped battle gauntlets.”

• Highly detailed, movie-inspired likeness

• Removable Panther battle gloves

• Fully poseable

• Rooted, braided hair

• Inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther

• Exclusive to Disney store and shopDisney

• Part of the Marvel Special Edition Action Dolls Series

On a related note, there’s a big year-end Marvel sale happening over at ThinkGeek today, December 26th, and everything in it is 30% off for a limited time. We highly suggest jumping on the Thor Hammer Tool Set ($69.99) and the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Mood Lamp ($27.99) first because they are both popular exclusives that could easily sell out before the sale ends. You can shop the rest of the sale right here.

The Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Dome Funko Pop exclusive is also sale at Hot Topic today for only $20 (39% off). Grab it here before it sells out!

