Disney CEO Says Fox Marvel Brand Will Move “From a Supervisory Perspective”

Marvel fans are still reeling from Disney’s historic deal with 21st Century Fox, and what it could mean for Marvel-related content going forward. Apparently, that will involve a new sort of management system between the two companies.

During conference call with the company’s investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed the behind-the-scenes changes that will come from the merger, particularly on the Marvel side. As he revealed, Fox’s Marvel-related production will move under Marvel Studios and Disney, as a way of fully capitalizing on the new opportunities that have come about.

“Obviously, Marvel will move under, from a supervisory perspective.” Iger explained. “[There are] some cross-pollination opportunities there.”

So, what could that merger mean for the newly-combined roster of characters? As Iger hinted in the conference call, Disney will take time to fully look at the Marvel projects that both companies had on their slate, and determine what the best option moving forward is.

“We’ve obviously done extremely well with the less is more strategy, and making just tentpole films. Not all of them are franchises.” Iger added. “Fox has some interesting tentpole opportunities, and we’re going to continue to support that. What they did with Avatar and with Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Planet of the Apes, we’ll stay in that business. None of it will really be branded differently than how it’s branded today. How much we will create from that banner is still uncertain. It’s going to take a while from a regulatory perspective to continue to develop in that time. In such time as we close this deal and really work carefully at what their slate looks like going forward and how many movies it makes sense to make.”

