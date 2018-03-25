‘X-Force’ Reportedly Still Moving Forward, Unaffected By Disney And Fox Deal

Fox’s planned X-Men spinoff X-Force is still moving forward despite the Disney/Fox deal, according to DiscussingFilm.

EXCLUSIVE: We can confirm that despite the Disney/Fox deal, currently ‘X-FORCE’ will still go into production with Drew Goddard still attached to write and direct. pic.twitter.com/mvSVu9PS1V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 5, 2018

Disney agreed to purchase 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets in December for $52.4 billion.

Both companies expect the deal, which will integrate rented Fox properties the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to take between 12 and 18 months.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the properties would be integrated into the Disney-owned MCU, saying the company isn’t ruling out R-rated Marvel adaptations.

The X-Men franchise’s most recent installments, Deadpool and Logan, both carried R ratings.

Fox enlisted The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard for X-Force in September.

Goddard, who penned two episodes of Daredevil and an episode of The Defenders, will write and direct the “Black Ops” take on the mutant team of “down and dirty mutant warriors” who are more brutal than their X-Men counterparts.

X-Force is expected to revolve around mercenary Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and gun-toting time-traveller Cable (Josh Brolin), who makes his debut this summer in the Deadpool sequel.

Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley, who is developing a Doctor Doom movie for the studio, said Friday the project is still moving forward at Fox.

Fox will release X-Men spinoff The New Mutants in April, followed by its Deadpool sequel in June. X-Men: Dark Phoenix, from franchise vet and first-time director Simon Kinberg, opens in November.