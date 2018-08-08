Disney Reveals Plans For X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool Properties and More

Walt Disney Studios revealed Tuesday it intends to develop the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties during its Third Quarter 2018 financial result conference call.

The longtime owner of many Marvel properties that have been used to develop the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take control of the remaining properties owned by 20th Century Fox when Disney completes it acquisition of Fox. While the studio has remained quiet on its plans for existing Fox properties, Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged plans for the Fox-owned Marvel properties and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

20th Century Fox gives Disney “opportunity” such as “Avatar, Marvel’s X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, Kingsman, Planet of the Apes,” and many other franchises, Iger said on the call. He also noted that the studio will explore possibilities for these properties with both big and small screen endeavors as Disney’s streaming service becomes a major focus.

More details regarding those plans were promised for future conference calls.

“The assets we’re buying fit perfectly with our plan to substantially grow our portfolio,” Iger said. “FX is renowned for great high quality television. Our plan is to provide even more resources to further FX’s existing business.”

Iger mentioned other networks the studio will acquire.

“National Geographic is another tremendous brand built on quality, one that has global reach and cross generational appeal,” he said, noting that Disney is looking to expand and provide resources to the network. There are also “new, exciting opportunities in the eco-tourism space,” through National Geographic.

“With 20 Oscar nominations last year, along with the Academy Award for best picture,” Iger said of Fox Searchlight, “our strategy is to allow to continue to allow the studio to do what it does best.”

20th Century Fox currently has a pair of X-Men films on the way with X-Men: Dark Phoenix and New Mutants set for release in 2019. Deadpool 2 was its most recent hit and is expected to be followed by an X-Force movie. Whether or not the merger between Disney and Fox will affect those plans is to be seen.

Walt Disney Studios has several plans for Marvel properties. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.