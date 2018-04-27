Infographic Shows How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Conquered the Universe

Disney has released a new infographic detailing the successes of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, the number one superhero movie worldwide and fourth biggest release of all time.

(Photo: Disney)

Infinity War earned $678.7 million domestically and $1.367 billion internationally for an overall $2.046 billion worldwide haul, putting the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed blockbuster behind Disney's own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m), James Cameron's Avatar ($749m) and Marvel Studios' own Black Panther ($700m) domestically. Worldwide, Infinity War comes in fourth, behind Avatar's $2.78b, Titanic's $2.18b, and The Force Awakens' $2.04b.

Marvel now holds the biggest domestic debut of all time with $257.7 million, and the biggest-ever global debut with $640.5m, toppling previous record holder The Fate of the Furious.

Its $39 million gives it the best Thursday preview for any Marvel movie, preceding the biggest Saturday ever with $82.1m and the biggest Sunday ever with $69.2m. Infinity War reached $300m domestically in just five days, $400m in nine days, half a billion in 15 days, and $600m in 26 days.

Overseas, the superhero epic became the fastest to bypass the $1 billion milestone, accomplishing the feat in just 11 days. It passed the $2 billion milestone in 48 days and is only the fourth film in history to earn more than $2b.

Its top 5 international markets include China ($376.3m), the UK ($96.6m), Korea ($93.1m), Brazil ($66.6m) and France ($60.1m), and is the number one film of all time in Brazil and Mexico, earning the most box office and admissions in Latin America. Infinity War will reign as the number one global release of 2018.

In July, Ant-Man and the Wasp pushed Marvel Studios to $17 billion worldwide, making the Marvel Cinematic Universe the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time. 2018 marked the studio's 10th anniversary and a decade of 20 consecutive #1 openings at the box office, an unprecedented feat.

Marvel now holds four of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time: Infinity War (#4, $2.046b), The Avengers (#6, $1.518b), Avengers: Age of Ultron (#8, $1.405b), and Black Panther (#9, $1.34b).

Infinity War and Black Panther are expected to be frontrunner contenders for the first-ever Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film Oscar, announced by the Academy earlier this month. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who has shepherded the shared universe since Iron Man in 2008, said earlier this year he is unfazed by Marvel Studios' lack of awards success.

"Maybe it's easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion dollar grosses. I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way," he said during June's Produced By conference.

"[Alfred] Hitchcock never won best director, so it's very nice, but it doesn't mean everything," Feige said. "I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans."

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own on all formats. Marvel Studios next releases the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel, out March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 May 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.