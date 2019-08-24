Disney+ Comes With 4K, Multiple Device Access at No Extra Cost

Disney+ might be three months away from launching, but that doesn’t mean that details about the streaming service are scarce. In contrast to Netflix, Disney+ will allow subscribers to stream up to four devices at the same time. On each account, seven different user profiles will be available to watch these crisp high-definition 4K videos at no extra charge. These sorts of details will go a long way in quieting some of the fears surrounding the new service.

Other news out of D23 includes a release schedule for each of these new original series weekly. This plays in stark contrast to Netflix’s usual strategy of unloading an entire season in one large binge-able portion. CNET learned of these details and more during an interview with executives at the expo.

Disney+ is set to launce on November 12th for $7 a month in one of the biggest examples of Hollywood getting into the streaming ring with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, etc. Tech companies are creating their own content in an effort to cut into this market. Disney is uniquely positioned to be a one-stop-shop for all sorts of entertainment needs with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More than 7,000 television episodes and 500 films are expected to be available when browsing the newest Disney streaming service. There are traditional categories present and content from all over the Disney+ library. Disney’s own output along with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic will be along to fill the content role for Disney+. A little bit there for all parts of the family.

Search bar and watchlist selections live on the left-hand side. Navigating to the sidebar houses options to sort through movies and series, with a special hub for Disney+ originals. Titles like the Jon Favreau-produced live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: the Musical: the Series are headliners. Customers will be able to customize their account with one of more than 200 avatars featuring such characters as Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, Moana and Darth Vader.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a Disney+ unveiling in April. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

Each of Disney’s powerhouse brands will be represented in the form of new, Disney+ exclusive content — including Avengers: Endgame spinoffs The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision for Marvel Studios, and the animated Monsters at Work, a spinoff of Monsters, Inc., for Pixar — while the service operates as the exclusive streaming home for such blockbuster hits as Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.