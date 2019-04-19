New Disney + Rumors Suggest Hawkeye, Moon Knight And More Are Possibilities

As we get deeper into the New Year and move towards the inevitable launch of Disney+, talk is picking up in regards to the potential shows Marvel Studios may offer through the streaming service. To date, Loki remains the only show confirmed by Disney as chief exec Bob Iger mentioned the show in a previous earnings call.

Now, new rumors suggest that some fan-favorite characters could be making their way to the streaming service. Not only could a Hawkeye head to Disney+, but the new platform could feature series showcasing characters that have yet to appear in live-action.

Before we go any further, it should be noted that the latest substantial Disney+ batch of rumors originated on 4chan — though several scoop-searching blogs and sites have since begun substantiating some of the claims.

While detailing potential plot points to Loki and other rumored series like Vision & Scarlet Witch and Falcon & The Winter Soldier, the rumor also dumps the first information regarding a potential Hawkeye series.

“Early development,” the rumor states. “Pitched as a ‘caper’ about Hawkeye coming out of retirement to help aspiring vigilante as Kate Bishop after she gets in trouble with organized crime while using his name. Hawkeye‘s family would be heavily featured, and Linda Cardellini is willing to return, but Jeremy Renner is still studying his options. The Hood would be the main antagonist, with Trickshot as his enforcer.”

In addition to plotting out Hawkeye, the rumor wraps up by revealing that several other series have been discussed using current MCU characters including Rocket & Groot, Agent 13, Nebula and Okoye, The Ravagers, and a prequel featuring Hank Pym.

It also briefly mentions that brand new properties have been discussed that are “unlikely to get feature movies” before name-dropping both Moon Knight and The Sentry.

Moon Knight is a character that’s been highly-anticipated by a wide variety of fans, long-thought to be a potential addition to Netflix’s “Defendersverse.” Now that the corner of the MCU on Netflix has started to wrap up, it’s clear the character will remain with Marvel Studios for use in a movie or streaming show.

While Kevin Feige and company work on deciding what to offer on Disney+, the movie studio will release three movies in the meantime, including Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.