Disney+ Inside Out Reference Has She-Hulk Fans Crying

Disney+ decided to reference that Inside Out moment from She-Hulk and the fans can't handle it. During the first episode of the Marvel series, Jennifer Walters and her cousin Bruce Banner reference Bing Bong from the Pixar movie. His sacrifice during Inside Out made a lot of people emotional and that goes foe She-Hulk as well. Their Twitter account featured the character and the Marvel show's account couldn't help but chime-in. Check out the interaction for yourself down below. Also, Tatiana Maslany talked about her hero's journey of self actualization in a recent interview.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany said. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

