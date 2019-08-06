Disney+ Marketing to Start This Month, D23 Members Will Be Allowed to Subscribe First

Disney is about to change the streaming service game with the release of Disney+ this fall, and that latest Disney investors meeting is providing some key new updates on what the Disney+ service will offer. In addition to learning that Disney+ will be bundled with popular services like Hulu and ESPN, it’s been revealed that Disney+ will be first made available to members of D23!

Here’s what Buzzfeed reporter Adam Vary posted on Twitter, regarding the Disney+ launch:

Bob Iger scoops himself by announcing during the Disney Q3 earnings call that members of Disney’s fan club D23 will be the first who will be able to subscribe to Disney+. This announcement likely was going to happen at the D23 expo in Anaheim later this month. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 6, 2019

D23 is of course Disney’s official fan club, and it seems the studio is going to be rewarding those fans for their loyalty and dedication by letting them sample the Disney+ experience, first. It’s fitting, as the 2019 D23 Expo will be where Disney+ makes it first launch.

As for what D23 members will be getting with their early Disney+ access? Here’s the full list of D23 titles that will be available on launch day:

Marvel Studios Films

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Pixar Films

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Disney Films

101 Dalmatians

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Born in China

Fantasia

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Lilo & Stitch

Lady and The Tramp (Reboot)

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Remember the Titans

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Tron (1982)

Television Shows

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales

Earth Live

Encore!

Forky Asks a Question

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven’s Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

SparkShorts

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

That’s So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Mandalorian

The Simpsons

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Unlikely Animal Friends

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

Wicked Tuna

Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.