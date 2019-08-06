Disney+ Marketing to Start This Month, D23 Members Will Be Allowed to Subscribe First

Disney is about to change the streaming service game with the release of Disney+ this fall, and that latest Disney investors meeting is providing some key new updates on what the Disney+ service will offer. In addition to learning that Disney+ will be bundled with popular services like Hulu and ESPN, it’s been revealed that Disney+ will be first made available to members of D23!
Here’s what Buzzfeed reporter Adam Vary posted on Twitter, regarding the Disney+ launch:
Bob Iger scoops himself by announcing during the Disney Q3 earnings call that members of Disney’s fan club D23 will be the first who will be able to subscribe to Disney+. This announcement likely was going to happen at the D23 expo in Anaheim later this month.— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 6, 2019
D23 is of course Disney’s official fan club, and it seems the studio is going to be rewarding those fans for their loyalty and dedication by letting them sample the Disney+ experience, first. It’s fitting, as the 2019 D23 Expo will be where Disney+ makes it first launch.
As for what D23 members will be getting with their early Disney+ access? Here’s the full list of D23 titles that will be available on launch day:
Marvel Studios Films
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Iron Man 3
Thor: The Dark World
Pixar Films
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Star Wars
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Disney Films
101 Dalmatians
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Born in China
Fantasia
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Lilo & Stitch
Lady and The Tramp (Reboot)
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Remember the Titans
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Steamboat Willie
The Good Dinosaur
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Tron (1982)
Television Shows
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
DuckTales
Earth Live
Encore!
Forky Asks a Question
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Malcolm in the Middle
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel’s Hero Project
Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven’s Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
SparkShorts
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
That’s So Raven
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Mandalorian
The Simpsons
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Unlikely Animal Friends
Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series
Wicked Tuna
Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.