‘Avengers: Infinity War’ And ‘Black Panther’ Help Drive Disney To Record-Breaking $7 Billion Global Box Office

If there were any questions on whether or not Disney would win this year’s box office, you can put those to bed. Not only has the company won the box office for the year, they’re on pace to break the record of most money a studio has made in a single year.

According to a new report from Deadline, Dinsey has officially surpassed $7 billion at the global box office, just the second time a studio has accomplished the feat. With Mary Poppins Returns still to debut, experts are predicting Disney will beat the record of $7.6 billion — something they previously set last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through this week, the studio has hauled in $2.94 billion domestically while the remaining $4 billion comes from overseas box office receipts.

Leading the way for Disney happened to be a pair of movies from Marvel Studios — Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. Both of the films ended up being massive box office winners for the company. Infinity War broke $2 billion worldwide, just the fourth film to ever do so.

The Ryan Coogler-helmed Black Panther did tremendously well domestically, tallying $700 million stateside (about $22 million more than Infinity War) and a total of $1.35 billion worldwide. Other big box office hauls for Disney include Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($1.241 billion), Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp ($622.6 million), and Solo: A Star Wars Story ($393.2 million).

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks The Internet is still in the midst of its box office run but has hauled in over $250 million for the House of Mouse.

The box office news is surely music to CEO Bob Iger‘s ears as the group prepares to roll out its own streaming platform — Disney+ — to compete directly with Netflix and other direct-to-consumer offerings. Iger previously said Disney+ is the company’s primary focus as the calendar flips into 2019.

“Very good question,” Iger said when discussing the role Disney+ would play in his company’s acquisition of Fox. “We’re going to take the best people from both companies and that’s who’s gonna basically be on the playing field for us. Meaning, talent will prevail. Fox Searchlight is a great example. You look at FX, NatGeo. Yeah, you’re buying libraries and brands, but you’re also buying the people.”

“I’m not gonna talk about specific people right now except to say that I’ve met with virtually the entire senior management team at Fox and I’m not only fully engaged with them on what the possibilities for them might be but I’m excited about the prospects.”

Does Disney’s success as the box office surprise you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.