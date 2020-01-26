Disney Reveals New Logo for 20th Century Studios

A new era has begun in Hollywood as one of the most prolific studios and distributors in filmmaking undergoes a massive change, because 20th Century Fox as we knew it is no more. Now that the acquisition by the Walt Disney Company has been finalized and all of the assets have been integrated, the legendary movie maker is now simply known as 20th Century Studios — and they have a brand new logo to go with the change. The new logo was first spotted earlier alongside the release of the latest poster for The New Mutants, which will be the last X-Men movie released under the banner that formerly belonged to Fox.

Another version of the logo has popped up indicating that 20th Century Studios is still the same company as 20th Century Fox, though there are a lot of changes made to both on the design and behind the scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the newest logo for 20th Century Studios below:

There’s a full slate of films in store for 20th Century Studios this year, and this month is picking up with some major releases including Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford and the long-delayed X-Men spinoff The New Mutants.

In the months leading up to the Fox deal finalizing, Disney Chairman Bob Iger made it clear that he thought the brand was not performing well and that they needed a boost. He defended this position in an interview with the New York Times last year.

“It wasn’t a slap-down,” Iger explained. “It was an admission that the movies that they had made failed. And I actually gave then a tremendous amount of cover by saying that when companies are bought, processes and decision making can come to a halt.”

He added, “There were problems at that studio well before the deal was announced. But the reason I did not believe that it was something we should be concerned about is because it’s a short-term problem. And with the talent that we have at our studio, that are now supervising with some of their executives all the movies that they decide to make and how they are made, I’m convinced that the turnaround can happen. It’s not a snap your fingers, but it’s not 10 years of lost value. It’s a year and a half.”

The New Mutants premieres in theaters on April 3rd.