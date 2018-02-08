Disney Streaming Service Won’t Include R-Rated Movies

Disney’s decision to launch their own streaming service that covers their vast library of titles seemed like a straightforward idea, yet the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV properties raised many questions. One detail that has been confirmed by Deadline is that the streaming service will not be home to R-rated films, as they will instead be offered on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company has a reputation for delivering family-friendly fare to its audiences, with their purchase of Marvel and Lucasfilm creating the most “adult” fare, with films delving in PG-13 material.

Two of the bigger comic book films in recent years have been the R-rated Deadpool and Logan, with these movies embracing the more violent and adult-oriented themes of the characters to deliver stories that explored darker subject matter. Both of these films became commercial and critical successes, which only opens the door for even more R-rated superhero stories.

In addition to these R-rated superhero films, Disney also acquired the Alien franchise, among other popular adult-oriented films, which will head towards Hulu’s streaming library. According to Deadline, the films and TV series on Disney’s streaming service will all be in line with the Disney brand.

Given that the service will become competition for Netflix, many wondered what would become of the Marvel TV series currently airing on that service, such as Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s Jessica Jones. These series will reportedly stay with Netflix, yet it’s unknown if this is due to their more adult tone or if it’s an issue of rights to the series. Additionally, there are plans to launch a live-action Marvel series, with no details yet on how that series will be related to the Netflix shows, ABC shows or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cost of the service has yet to be announced, with reports pointing towards a launch of the service in late 2019. Other announced projects for the service are a Star Wars live-action series, a High School Musical series and a Monsters Inc. series. Adaptations of Lady and the Tramp, 3 Men and a Baby and Sword and the Stone are also being developed.

