Disneyland Resort Announces Marvel-Themed After Hours Event

The Disneyland Resort will unite the superheroes of the Marvel Universe in its two-night Disneyland After Dark: Heroes Assemble after hours event.

Hosted at Disney California Adventure Park, the event will be held April 30 and May 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night, Disney Parks announced.

In addition to special after-hours park access, other exclusive offerings include access to select attractions — such as Marvel-inspired thrill ride Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! — live entertainment, character encounters, limited-time Snapchat filters, and Marvel-themed décor, keepsakes, food and merchandise.

Both nights feature a superhero dance party, character encounters with your favorite Marvel characters and immersive photo opportunities, unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads, and a park-wide scavenger hunt to help save mankind.

Also announced are fun surprises that will celebrate 80 years of Marvel Comics art.

Tickets are limited and will be available for purchase via the official Disneyland website at $109 per guest. Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders will be able to purchase tickets starting Feb. 19; general public ticket sales go live Feb. 21.

Each ticket comes with a commemorative guide map and event credential. The event will also allow attendees to download a hit-filled playlist created especially for the Heroes Asssemble event, available through the Play Disney Parks App and Apple Music.

Spider-Man and Captain America are regularly available for character encounters in Disney California Adventure Park’s Hollywood Land area. Past character encounters include Thor and Loki, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and his Dora Milaje, Black Widow, and Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disney California Adventure Park will soon be home to the Disneyland Resort’s first Marvel-themed land, replacing the shuttered A Bug’s Land located near Cars Land.

In addition to being themed as the California Campus for the Avengers, the Super Hero land will feature an all-new Spider-Man attraction. The Los Angeles Times last April reported legal restrictions will prohibit the expansion from using “Marvel” in its name.

Construction on the land is now underway, concealed by Stark Industries gates belonging to Avengers benefactor Tony Stark. The land opens summer 2020.

The Resort will first debut its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion located within Disneyland Park May 31.