Marvel Fans Discover Awesome ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Easter Egg at Disneyland

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has quickly become one of Walt Disney’s biggest properties, but dominated the big screen just isn’t enough for the super hero powerhouse. In addition to a few rides, Marvel is now starting to infiltrate the Disney parks with some Easter eggs of their own.

One fan strolling through Disneyland recently happened to find one such hint hidden in the park, referencing the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

A Reddit user by the name of Ford117 posted a photo to the site on Tuesday, showing the Easter egg that they’d spotted in one of Disneyland’s parks. This nod comes in the form of a newspaper dispenser, and Peter Parker’s iconic employer, The Daily Bugle.

You can check out the photo below!

As you can see, the cover story on the paper is all about the battle for New York in Avengers: Infinity War. The headline reads: “‘O’ No They Didn’t! Iron Man, Spider-Man Seen Fighting Alien Foes.” The picture included shows Ebony Maw’s ship hovering over New York City, just as it did in the movie. It also makes it pretty obvious where the “O” in the headline came from.

Not only does the paper reference the events of Infinity War, but it alludes to the ending of Black Panther as well. If you recall, King T’Challa decided to open Wakanda up to the rest of the world in the film’s mid-credits scene. As a result, countries all over the world now know all about Wakanda, and it’s all anyone is discussing.

All three of the stories listed at the top of the paper are about Wakanda. The first, from the world news section, is titled “Wakanda Joins Global Stage: How the Nations Reacted.” The second story comes from the entertainment section of the paper, and references Shuri’s move to California at the end of Black Panther. The headline “Princess Shuri at Coachella: Fierce Royal Fashions Seen” is clever on two fronts. First and foremost, it highlights the attitude and character of Shuri, as she would totally be excited to attend Coachella. The headline also makes a play at the massive amount of attention given to the Royal Family over in Great Britain.

Finally, the third and final story listed at the top of the paper deals with the introduction of Vibranium into the mainstream media: “Vibranium, Miracle Metal? What the Future May Bring.”

This clever Marvel Easter egg is one of the first to be spotted at Disneyland, but it certainly won’t be the last.

