Distracted Boyfriend Meme Makes an Epic Avengers: Endgame Revenge

The “Distracted Boyfriend” meme is one of the best-known and most often used memes formats on the internet. This popular meme has become something of an internet staple, and now one twitter account has made the perfect version of it for Avengers: Endgame. Every hero got their chance to shine during the movie, but it would be hard to top Scarlet Witch‘s one-on-one showdown with Thanos.

During the climactic battle on Earth, the woman who lost her entire world, and got disintegrated for good measure, stood face to face with the force that changed her life forever. The moment is full of emotion, but also still tinged with humor because this past version of Thanos has really never met Wanda Maximoff. He tells her as much, and she has a moment that pushes the villain to the point of sacrificing his own troops to save himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image above places the Scarlet Witch in the place of the jilted girlfriend and the Mad Titan in the role of the girl walking by. Somehow the meme completely works, and the internet agrees because it has over 4,000 likes at the time of writing. The indignant look on the girl at the top’s face corresponds surprisingly well with the kind of righteous anger Wanda had on that battlefield. Thanos being oblivious and going about his plans is spot on as well.

Fans knew Scarlet Witch was powerful, but this moment in Avengers: Endgame cements her as one of the most sneakily powerful members of the entire ensemble. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said as much while talking about the character’s upcoming role in WandaVision on Disney+ and the Doctor Strange sequel. He believes she could have taken out Thanos right then and there.

Feige told ComicBook.com, “We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show… Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

Things definitely weren’t looking so hot for the Mad Titan as he was screaming for his ships to fire on friend and foe alike. Unfortunately, she was unable to take her revenge directly, but that won’t be the last we see of Wanda going forward as she will star in the aforementioned Disney+ series and travel to parts unknown during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.