Here’s What Luke Cage Star Mustafa Shakir Could Look Like as Brother Voodoo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a whole new level, taking MCU fans across a trip across the multiverse. The film’s also being called Marvel Studios’ first “scary movie,” something fans have yet to see. Combined with the horror tones sure to come from filmmaker Scott Derrickson, reports have suggested one Jericho Drumm/Brother Voodoo would end up appearing in the film.

With the rumors circulating more and more with each passing day, fan art maestro BossLogic has taken the chance to whip up a quick piece of art of what Brother Voodoo could look in the MCU, using Luke Cage star Mustafa Shakir as the basis for the character. BossLogic’s artwork promotes the character appearing in Blade, though the artist admits he’d love seeing him in either film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmed to appear in the Doctor Strange follow-up is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who’ll end up playing a “major role.” After Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased the film will be PG-13, star Benedict Cumberbatch thinks the look and feel will resonate with fans.

“I’m really excited to be at the dawn of this project and I think it’s vital to maintain the humor we had in the first one but with this twist of horror that will really have people gripped,” Cumberbatch said.

What other surprises do you think could be in store for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to bow May 7, 2021.

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.