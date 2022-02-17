Marvel Fans Don’t Believe Ryan Reynolds’ Claim He’s Not in Doctor Strange 2

The time of believing what Marvel actors say about future projects has seemingly come to an end. After spending two entire press tours vehemently denying any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield unsurprisingly showed up in the movie. His job was to keep people from thinking he was in Spider-Man and he did exactly what he was asked to. Unfortunately, this now means fans are going to question everything, no matter what an actor might say, because there’s no way to truly know. So here we are again, with Ryan Reynolds now at the center of the chaos.

There have been rumors about Deadpool appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X “seemingly” appearing in the trailer gave a Deadpool cameo even more weight. A blurry, ultra-zoomed in image from the new Doctor Strange poster apparently shows a piece of Deadpool’s suit. People are officially convinced the Merc with the Mouth is in Marvel’s next movie, no matter what Ryan Reynolds says.

When asked about Doctor Strange this week, Reynolds tried to make things perfectly clear and not at all ambiguous. “I’m really not in the movie,” he said. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

Nobody believes Reynolds, and quite a few Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to say so.

