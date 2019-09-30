Doctor Strange 2 Director Hid Plans for Scarlet Witch in Plain Sight

Doctor Strange has been on quite a ride since his debut in Scott Derrickson‘s trippy adventure. Now, a couple of observant fans on Reddit have realized that the director has been hiding major sequel plans in plain sight. When San Diego Comic-Con rolled around this year, many were surprised to learn that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be coming around fairly quickly.

Even more surprising for everyone watching the panel in Hall H, Scarlet Witch would be taking part in the first “horror” Marvel movie. Funny enough, nobody playing at home should have been surprised about this news. Scott Derrickson actually led a trail of breadcrumbs with a response to a Reddit Q&A back in 2016. You can check out that moment down below:

The director has been teasing fans about the details surrounding his sequel for a while now. Posting a panel from a Doctor Strange comic here, and musing about old forgotten Marvel Comics villains there. It is a great tactic to keep energy up around the sequel before it comes around. But, there is also the pesky problem of how Wanda Maximoff will get into position to be a part of In the Multiverse of Madness in the first place.

WandaVision will come first, and the uncertainty around that adventure/sitcom hybrid is palpable. All of the stars for that Disney+ series have been careful not to give too much away in the early going. Elizabeth Olsen herself doesn’t think that fans will be able to predict what comes next. She talked to MTV News about the Doctor Strange sequel at D23 and said that she’s excited about being paired with the master of mysticism next time around.

“I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen told MTV News.

“I’m really excited,” she added about working closely with Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

WandaVision is expected to drop on Disney+ in Spring 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.