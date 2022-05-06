Doctor Strange 2 Fan Art Makes the Violent Deaths into Hilarious Action Figures

Some hilarious Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan art made those violent deaths into action figures. *Spoilers for the movie!* BossLogic is well-known in fandom spaces at this point. He brought his A-game for these Illuminati action figures though. On Twitter he posted images of the characters after Wanda dealt with all of them. Poor John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic as spaghetti. Patrick Stewart's Professor X has a 360-degree neck. Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter is half off for a reason. And poor Anson Mount's Black Bolt has mouth add-ons because he could really use one. It's brutal in all the funniest ways. Check them out down below.

Recently, Mount finally got to address his part in the MCU's wild horror adventure. On Twitter, he posted about the experience and thank Marvel for bringing him back. (In whatever form or fashion they pleased.) "Finally able to discuss this [without] providing too many spoilers," Mount tweeted. "Getting the call from [Kevin Feige] was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work [with] Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has an official synopsis: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Have you gotten over the crushing of the Illuminati yet? Let us know down in the comments!