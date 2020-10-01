Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Doctor Strange 2 Production in Coming Weeks

✖

Benedict Cumberbatch has now portrayed Doctor Strange in four movies: Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He might also be popping up in a Disney+ series soon. His next movie outing is on the way in the form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022 (subject to change considering the events of 2020) and production is now right around the corner. In a recent interview, Cumberbatch revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be getting to work in the coming weeks.

"I’m in pre-production with the second Doctor Strange film, which is very exciting," Cumberbatch told Watch Time India. "We will start filming in late October or early November." Within the next two months, maximum, Cumberbatch will be back in his Strange garb and bringing the Sorcerer Supreme's next big screen endeavor to life.

"It's a joy when you got a role like Dr. Strange because obviously the two things sort of tie in," Cumberbatch said of spirituality tying into his work. "I mean, it's that whole movement in which Steve Ditko and Stan Lee came about because of the fusion between Eastern and Western thoughts. So it's a part of the day job. I mean there was a fantastic force for making it a real presence in my life. I have a dear friend – a Tibetan monk who was on set quite a lot, who we meditated with when we were shooting in Nepal not long after that tragic earthquake. With the film we tried to make the infrastructure work to show that Nepal is open for business and that they are capable of having us. Also it's so important for us as a collective, working on a film that's based on an understanding that's beyond the physical scientific realm, to try and bring ourselves into a space that's more spiritual and my God, you know, filming in Kathmandu around the burning pyres, the Pashupatinath temple, just using those iconic parts, as well as the back streets and the people of Nepal to set that into context for cabotage. It wasn't just window dressing, I think it was an important social statement and a real honing in for our work, but also beyond that."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. Cumberbatch will return, along with Baron Mordo actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen will continue her character's story, as well. Scarlet Witch will first appear in WandaVision, a series beginning on Disney+ later this year, setting up Wanda Maximoff's story to lead directly into the Strange sequel.

"I'm very, very excited about that," Ejiofor told Comicbook.com in June. "Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

