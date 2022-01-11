Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Composer Danny Elfman Posts New BTS Photo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is deep in post-production, and Danny Elfman and Steve Bartek are hard at work doing their job on the feature. Monday evening, Elfman posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots of himself and Bartek at work scoring the film. As you might suspect, no snippets of the film itself are seen in his photos, but just photos of workers conducting the film’s orchestra over Zoom.

“Elfman and Bartek scoring new Doctor Strange,” Elfman tweeted alongside a series of hashtags.

Elfman replaces composer Michael Giacchino, the artist behind the score of the first Doctor Strange flick. Elfman happens to be a frequent collaborator of Sam Raimi, the director that replaced Scott Derrickson as the director of the follow-up.

The composer confirmed last February he started work on the score, despite principal photography not beginning until months after.

“I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing,” Elfman tells Inverse. “Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets.”

It’s also not Elfman’s first rodeo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-nominated composer last worked with Joss Whedon on Avengers: Age of Ultron. He’s had a long relationship with comic book films, scoring all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. He also scored 1989’s Batman, with frequent collaborator Tim Burton.

“Batman was very stressful — almost nervous-breakdown stressful, Elfman disclosed to the NY Post. “All I had done up to then was quirky comedies. Nobody but Tim wanted me on the movie. I really had to prove myself. There was a desire to have me collaborate with Prince [who wrote additional music for the film], but I was not open to that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.